The Berlin International Film Festival has announced its 2021 jury members.

This year's jury will be composed of six former winners of the Golden Bear, the festival's top prize for best film.

Organizers said Monday that Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof (There is No Evil), Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid (Synonyms), Romanian director Adina Pintilie (Touch Me Not), Hungarian filmmaker Ildiko Enyedi (On Body and Soul), Italian director Gianfranco Rosi (Fire at Sea) and Bosnian filmmaker Jasmila Å½banic (Grbavica: The Land of My Dreams) will make up the 2021 jury. This year's event will not have a jury president.

The 2021 film festival will take place in two stages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Industry Event" will be held virtually March 1-5, while the "Summer Special" in-person screenings will take place June 9-20.

"I'm happy and honored that six filmmakers I admire a great deal have enthusiastically accepted our invitation to take part in this unique edition. They express not only different ways of making uncompromising films and creating bold stories but also they represent a part of the history of the Berlinale," artistic director Carlo Chatrian said.

"In this moment in time, it is meaningful and a great sign of hope that the Golden Bear winners will be in Berlin watching films in a theatre and finding a way to support their colleagues," he added.

This year's festival selections will be announced this month.