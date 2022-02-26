Benedict Cumberbatch, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been confirmed as presenters for Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gala will be simulcast on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. EST from The Barker Hangar. The show will be available to stream the next day on HBO Max.

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren is to receive the Life Achievement Award at the gala.