The Power of the Dog was a multiple winner with the New York Film Critics Circle, announced Friday. The film was the only multiple winner of the year with three awards.

Jane Campion won Best Director, Benedict Cumberbatch Best Actor and Kodi Smit-McPhee Best Supporting Actor. Cumberbatch plays rancher Phil Burbank in Campion's adaptation of the Thomas Savage novel. Smit-McPhee plays Burbank's brother-in-law.

Drive My Car won Best Film. This follows three awards at the Cannes Film Festival, Gotham Awards and Chicago International Film Festival.

House of Gucci star Lady Gaga won Best Actress. Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Screenplay for Licorice Pizza.

Kathryn Hunter won Best Supporting Actress for The Tragedy of Macbeth. Janusz KamiÅ„ski won Best Cinematography for West Side Story.

Maggie Gyllenhaal won Best First Feature for directing The Lost Daughter. Flee won Best Nonfiction Film.

The Worst Person in the World won Best Foreign Film and The Mitchells Vs. the Machines won Best Animated Feature.

The Power of the Dog and Mitchells Vs. the Machines are now on Netflix. Macbeth opens theatrically Christmas Day and on Netflix Jan. 14. The Lost Daughter opens theatrically Dec. 17 and on Netflix Dec. 31.

House of Gucci, Licorice Pizza and Drive My Car are in theaters. Flee opens Dec. 3, West Side Story Dec. 10 and Worst Person open later this month before expanding in 2022.