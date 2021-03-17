Benedict Cumberbatch addressed the rumors that his Marvel character Doctor Strange was going to show up in WandaVision while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon, on Tuesday, did not want to spoil whether or not Doctor Strange does appear in WandaVision, causing the late night host to ask Cumberbatch about the show in a unique way.

"If it didn't happen then I'm sorry about that. If it did, hell, what a lot to look forward to," Cumberbatch said.

Fans theorized that Doctor Strange would make a cameo on WandaVision due to Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda/Scarlet Witch) starring in upcoming sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The sequel is set to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

"It's a very exciting next step for Wanda," Cumberbatch said, before joking that he can't say anything more about the sequel due to Marvel listening in on his conversations.

The actor and Fallon also put their movie knowledge to the test by playing A-to-Z. Cumberbatch and Fallon took turns listing movies in alphabetical order while holding a conversation.

Cumberbatch next stars as Cold War spy Greville Wynne in The Courier, which hits theaters on March 19.