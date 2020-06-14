A Very English Scandal, Skyfall and Paddington star Ben Whishaw has landed the lead role in This is Going to Hurt, a new dramedy for the BBC and AMC.

The series is an adaptation of obstetrician/gynecologist Adam Kay's memoir of the same name.

Lucy Forbes -- whose credits include In My Skin -- is to direct most of the episodes.

"I am proud to join this exciting adaptation of Adam Kay's terrific book This is Going to Hurt based on his experiences working in the National Health System. It's an honest, hilarious, heart-breaking look at the great institution and the army of unsung heroes who work there under the most stressful conditions," Whishaw said in a press release.

"The COVID-19 crisis has now shed even more light on their great work and underlines the necessity to support the NHS and its workers. I look forward to telling this story with director Lucy Forbes and the great team at SISTER to bring Adam's words to life and I am really grateful to be a part of it."