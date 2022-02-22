Ben Stiller and Laverne Cox played True Confessions with Jimmy Fallon while appearing on The Tonight Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game, which was played on Monday, involved the trio taking turns confessing a random story about themselves, followed by an interrogation to figure out if they were telling the truth.

Cox went first and described how she celebrated getting cast on Orange is the New Black with a nice dinner. Cox said her credit card was declined, which was ironic, since her character on the Netflix series went to jail for credit card fraud.

Stiller and Fallon asked about Cox's meal and correctly guessed that the actress was telling a lie.

Fallon was up next and recounted how his voice was used for U2's hit song "Vertigo." Fallon said he recorded the line while meeting Bono at a party. Cox and Stiller decided that the late night host was telling the truth, but they were wrong.

Stiller went last and discussed how he once almost made a movie with Mick Jagger

"I almost made a movie with Mick Jagger that was a concert film that I was going to direct and act in with myself and Brad Pitt. Based on the story that these two super fans were following the Rolling Stones all around," Stiller said about the project.

Stiller was ultimately telling the truth despite the audience, Cox and Fallon all thinking he was lying.