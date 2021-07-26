FX announced the title of B.J. Novak's new series The Premise on Monday. The network also announced guest stars including Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross and Daniel Dae Kim with photos of their episodes.

The Premise is an anthology series Novak created and hosts. Each episode will include multiple shorts that take a humorous approach to topical issues.

Platt and Ross star in "Social Justice Sex Tape." Platt plays a man who discovers vital evidence of a police evidence in the background of his sex tape. Ross plays a lawyer in the case.

"Moment of Silence" stars Jon Bernthal as a father who becomes PR director for the National Gun Lobby after his daughter is killed in a shooting. "The Ballad of Jesse Wheeler" stars Lucas Hedges as a pop star who promises to sleep with a school valedictorian, and inspires students to improve their grades to win.

"The Commenter" stars Lola Kirke as a woman who becomes obsessed with an anonymous internet commenter. An additional episode stars Kim as a wealthy businessman who offers his former bully (Eric Lange) an hour to pitch a sexual product.

The Premise premieres Sept. 16 on FX on Hulu.