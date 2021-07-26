The Premise is an anthology series Novak created and hosts. Each episode will include multiple shorts that take a humorous approach to topical issues.
Platt and Ross star in "Social Justice Sex Tape." Platt plays a man who discovers vital evidence of a police evidence in the background of his sex tape. Ross plays a lawyer in the case.
"Moment of Silence" stars Jon Bernthal as a father who becomes PR director for the National Gun Lobby after his daughter is killed in a shooting. "The Ballad of Jesse Wheeler" stars Lucas Hedges as a pop star who promises to sleep with a school valedictorian, and inspires students to improve their grades to win.
"The Commenter" stars Lola Kirke as a woman who becomes obsessed with an anonymous internet commenter. An additional episode stars Kim as a wealthy businessman who offers his former bully (Eric Lange) an hour to pitch a sexual product.
