Ben Platt says filming the Dear Evan Hansen movie was a "really special" and "bizarre" experience.

The 27-year-old actor and singer discussed filming the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical during Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Platt originated the lead role of Evan Hansen in the Broadway version of Dear Evan Hansen, which opened in 2016. He will reprise the character in the upcoming film, which co-stars Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever and Amy Adams.

On The Drew Barrymore Show, Platt said it was "very wild" to see Dear Evan Hansen transition to the screen.

"It was my first experience creating something on stage and then getting the opportunity to immortalize it on film ... alongside monster talents like Julianne Moore and Amy Adams and Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani," he said. "It was a really, really special and bizarre experience, for sure."

Dear Evan Hansen follows Evan Hansen, a high school student with social anxiety disorder who attracts unexpected attention after a misunderstanding related to a classmate's suicide.

Platt said the story took on new meaning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think it's going to be a really moving experience for a lot of different ages of people," the star said of the film. "It's a lot about miscommunication and misconnection."

"I think particularly after this year ... I think it's going to be particularly poignant in terms of everybody's inability and ability to reach out, and the ways in which we struggle to do that, and the magic that can happen when you do connect with someone and finally feel seen," he added.

The Dear Evan Hansen movie is directed by Stephen Chbosky. The film opens in theaters Sept. 24.

Platt is also known for playing Benji Applebaum in the first two Pitch Perfect movies and Payton Hobart on the Netflix series The Politician.