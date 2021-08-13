Ben Platt is back with new music.

The 27-year-old singer and actor released his second studio album, Reverie, on Friday.

Reverie features the singles "Imagine" and "Happy to Be Sad," along with 11 other songs. The album is Platt's first since his debut album, Sing to Me Instead, released in March 2019.

"Reverie is here," Platt said on Instagram. "I'm so proud of this album and I love it deeply. I hope you will too xx."

Platt performed "Imagine" during Friday's episode of Today and confirmed plans for a 2022 tour.

"I get to go on tour from February to April of next year. I'm so excited to perform live again, finally; it's my favorite thing to do in the world," he said. "I couldn't be more thrilled or excited."

Platt will kick off his tour Feb. 23, 2022, in Orlando, Fla., and bring it to a close April 8 in Los Angeles. Jake Wesley Rogers will open for Platt on tour.

Platt is known for the Broadway musicals The Book of Mormon and Dear Evan Hansen. He will reprise Evan Hansen in a film adaptation that opens in theaters Sept. 24.