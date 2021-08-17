Ben Platt took the stage on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old singer and actor performed his song "I Wanna Love You But I Don't" during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

The pre-taped performance showed Platt perform in a barn with wooden walls. Platt was joined by musicians on guitars, keyboard and drums.

"I Wanna Love You But I Don't" appears on Platt's new album, Reverie. Platt released a music video for the song earlier Monday that shows him in the same building as his Late Night performance.

In his interview on Late Night, Platt said he felt lucky to have his family and friends during the making of Reverie.

"Absolutely, especially Noah Galvin, who is my boyfriend, and who I spent most of the pandemic with, as well," he said. "Getting to play the music for him and let it just be kind of something just for us, for my friends and my family."

Platt said seeing his loved ones enjoy his new music and listening to it in their own lives helped relieve "a lot of the anxiety and worry that comes with putting something out that has so many little personal nuggets and experiences in it."

"For the people who matter the most to already be kind of listening to it and jamming to it and appreciating it, it makes that feel smaller in a good way."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Platt released Reverie on Friday and will support the album with a 2022 tour.