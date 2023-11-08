After Gerry was shown telling Faith Martin, a 60-year-old high school teacher from Benton City, WA, and Leslie Fhima, a 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, MN, that he loved them, Ben took the opportunity to make a lighthearted joke.
"Uh oh. Gerry pulled a Ben Higgins. #GoldenBachelor @benhiggi," a woman tweeted.
Ben replied to the comment, "He is an Indiana boy... those Indiana boys have a lot of love to give #GoldenBachelor," referring to how he and Gerry are from the same state.
Gerry currently has three women in the running for his heart on The Golden Bachelor: Faith, Leslie and Theresa Nist, a 69-year-old financial services professional from Shrewsbury, NJ.
During the women's hometown dates, Gerry appeared to get wrapped up in the moment, and he simply couldn't hide his feelings.
The Golden Bachelor star told Faith right in front of her kids and grandkids, "Would you say it out loud?"
"I would say it out loud," Faith replied.
"I love you," Gerry declared.
"I love you, too," Faith responded.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
And then after Gerry met Leslie's family, Leslie told The Golden Bachelor star, "I told you that I was falling in love with you, but after today and seeing you with my family, I'm not falling -- I am in love with you. I'm crazy about you, and I just can't imagine right now my life without you."
Gerry told the cameras that sitting with Leslie, he felt like she was his "person" and that she could maybe be his "future wife."
Gerry therefore shared with Leslie, "A wise man told me, 'Don't walk by an opportunity to tell someone that you love them when you love them.' And Leslie, I love you. I love you."
Gerry proceeded to admit before the Rose Ceremony, "I'm in love with three women, and I'm so confused about which direction I'm going to go... I look at them and I feel equally attracted, and equally as connected... I am in an impossible situation right now."
Prior to the Rose Ceremony -- which featured Gerry handing out only one rose to Leslie before breaking down into tears -- even The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer appeared shocked by Gerry's professions of love to more than one woman.
Multiple love proclamations have proven to be perilous to prior The Bachelor stars and damaged their post-show relationship with their winning bachelorette -- most memorably with Ben.
After The Bachelor's Season 20 finale aired in March 2016, Ben and Lauren could finally go public with their engagement. But instead of earning support from fans and the media, Lauren and Ben were bombarded with questions about Ben's love for JoJo.
"I always try to be really strong because I wanted to move forward from it," Lauren said.
"But because I wanted to move forward from it, I don't think I ever really opened up about how hard that was just in terms of, like, I wanted to make that decision to get engaged one time in my life and I felt like I wasn't told everything that had happened."
Lauren apparently felt blindsided by how torn Ben's heart really was prior to getting engaged. She said JoJo, on the other hand, had received a warning from Ben about his strong feelings for two women at the time of filming.
"I know that JoJo was told what had happened. I almost felt a little bit betrayed," Lauren explained. "That was really hard, but we moved forward from that."
According to Lauren, seeing Ben's multiple love proclamations finally air on ABC months after filming had ended also compounded the issue for her.
"When The Bachelor aired, reliving that months later wasn't ideal either," Lauren told People.
"I was still like, 'We're going to move forward from this,' but then the press, that's what everybody wanted to talk about. I've never shared with anyone, except for Ben, how hurtful that situation was and how hard it is to continually talk about it over and over again when you're trying to start a life with someone."
ADVERTISEMENT
After Ben's The Bachelor edition aired on television, JoJo went on to star on The Bachelorette, and talk of her strong relationship with Ben didn't subside for weeks.
JoJo vented about how much Ben had hurt her, and she gushed about how she wanted a man similar to him.