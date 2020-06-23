After taking a trip down memory lane, Ben -- whose engagement to The Bachelor winner Lauren Bushnell didn't work out -- videochatted with host Chris Harrison and updated fans on his new relationship with Jess, whom he proposed marriage to in late March.
"I'm engaged to a beautiful person named Jessica Clarke from Franklin, TN," Ben gushed.
When asked what's in store for them for the future, Jess shared, "We decided that kind of our dream is we both wanted to have the people we love at our wedding. That's super important to us, so we're going to wait to get married until 2021."
Jess added, "So now we just get a year-and-a-half of wedding planning and spending more time together and finding a place [to live] in Denver. It's going to be fun!"
Ben then presented Jess with a metal rose and asked her, "Jessica, will you accept my final rose?"
"Yes!" Jess said giggling with glee. "I didn't know you were doing that!"
Harrison joked to Ben, "You've still got it, man! You've still got it!"
Harrison also thanked Ben for giving ABC one of the best The Bachelor seasons "of all time" because of his vulnerability, sincerity and openness.
Earlier in Ben and Jess' joint interview with Harrison, Ben admitted his original plan was to pop the question in Central Park in New York City.
"It was going to be beautiful and then COVID hit, and so I ended up quarantining in Franklin, TN, for months, and her family and I decided that it would be best if I didn't wait until this passed for me to propose," Ben explained.
"And so we set up some sunflowers in the backyard, I got down on one knee back there, and it was beautiful because all of her family was together -- and that wouldn't have been the case in New York."
Jess called herself "the luckiest girl ever" for being the girl to steal Ben's heart.
Ben apparently saw Jess' photo from a hockey game she went to with her father and direct messaged her on Instagram. After chatting on FaceTime, the pair met in person and Ben asked Jess to be his girlfriend.
Jess said her relationship with Ben progressed quickly and became serious fast.
Ben recently told Us Weekly that he'd like to start a family with Jess in less than three years and probably adopt at least one child.
Ben ultimately dumped runner-up JoJo in favor of winner Lauren, who accepted Ben's marriage proposal during the Season 20 finale that aired in March 2016.
After starring on a Bachelor spinoff called Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? on Freeform, Ben and Lauren split in May 2017.
Following his breakup with Lauren, Ben announced he was in a new relationship in January 2019, but he waited several more weeks before revealing his girlfriend's identity and going Instagram official with Jess.
Ben revealed on his The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast in May that he and Jess are "happily engaged" and "having a great time being engaged."
Meanwhile, JoJo and Jordan just celebrated their four-year engagement anniversary and are planning their wedding.