Chariots of Fire and Star Trek actor Ben Cross has died at age 72.

Cross' daughter, Lauren Cross, announced the actor's death in a post on his Facebook Tuesday.

"I am utterly heartbroken to share with you that my darling father died a few hours ago. He had been sick for a while but there was a rapid decline over the past week," Lauren Cross wrote.

"The press will be announcing his death soon, I just wanted you all -- his most loyal and loving fans -- to hear it from us first," she said. "Thank you for all your support over the years. he really enjoyed interacting with you."

Cross' rep confirmed to Us Weekly that Cross died Tuesday after a short illness.

"I can confirm that very sadly Ben passed away suddenly today in Vienna following a short illness," the rep said. "He is survived by his wife, Deyana, and two children, Lauren and Theo."

Cross also had three grandchildren, Violet, Zinnia and Alexander.

"Today the world has lost a talent, but our family has lost a beloved husband, dad, and grandpa," Cross' family said in a statement to Deadline. "He was a born showman and entertainer, a walking encyclopedia of music who could sing anything. He was a man who taught us to embrace our feelings, whatever they may be. We are grateful for the time we had with him."

Cross' family asked fans wishing to honor Cross' memory to donate to Save the Children.

Cross started his acting career in the theater in the 1970s. He went on to star as Harold Abrahams in the 1981 film Chariots of Fire, which won four Oscars, including Best Picture.

Cross' other roles included Sarek in the 2009 Star Trek reboot and Mr. Rabbit on the Cinemax series Banshee. He will appear posthumously in the film The Devil's Light and the Netflix movie Last Letter from Your Lover.