Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier is going to be a mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old television personality is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Josh.

Ferrier shared the news Monday on Instagram.

"You are already my favourite adventure," she wrote.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay and Below Deck star Courtney Skippon were among those to congratulate Ferrier in the comments.

"AHHHHHHH CONGRATS!!!!!! You're on my tv right now!!!!" Shay wrote.

Ferrier said in an interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish that she's "very excited" to become a mom. Ferrier has been dating her boyfriend for over a year and a half.

"He's over the moon," she said of her beau. "He's so excited."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Ferrier is due to give birth in late October and is keeping the sex a secret for now. She said she and her boyfriend have picked a name for their unborn child.

"Yeah, that was one of the first things," the star said. "I think we went back-and-forth a little bit, but I got my way in the end."

Ferrier has starred in all five seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean. Season 5, co-starring Sandy Yawn, Malia White, Lara Flumiani, Pete Hunziker, Hindrigo "Kiko" Lorran, Jessica More, Alex Radcliffe and Robert Westergaard, premiered on Bravo last week.