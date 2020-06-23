Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier is sharing details about her boyfriend, Josh, for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old television personality discussed her beau during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live after announcing this month that they're expecting their first child.

Ferrier said she is five months pregnant and due to give birth in October. She recalled how she first met Josh, a senior asset manager in commercial real estate, at a bar in Sydney, Australia.

"We actually met in a bar in Sydney the day after I landed after filming Season 4," the star said. "I think we both kind of flirted with each other. I did let him know I just finished filming so I was at 50 percent of my normal capability."

Ferrier said Josh had seen a couple episodes of Below Deck Med Season 1 but did not immediately recognize her. She described her beau as more of a "land guy" than a "sea guy."

Ferrier also said Josh has been helpful around the house during her pregnancy.

"It's fantastic. I'm pregnant ... I can't do anything these days," she said.

In addition, Ferrier said her beau is a private person who requested that she not share photos of him social media.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Ferrier said in an interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish this month that she's "very excited" to become a mom. She and Josh have been dating for over a year and a half.

"He's over the moon," Ferrier said of her boyfriend. "He's so excited."

On WWHL, Ferrier and her co-star Jessica Moore also discussed their experiences working on charter yachts. Ferrier said she's walked in on "all different types" of guests hooking up on the boat.