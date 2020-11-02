Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier is a new mom.

The 33-year-old television personality welcomed her first child, daughter Ava Grace, with her boyfriend, Josh, on Oct. 26.

Ferrier shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos of her baby girl.

"Madam has arrived! Josh and I are so happy to welcome to the world our little girl - Ava Grace Roberts. Born on the 26th of October. She is already a little menace that has captured our hearts forever," she captioned the post.

Below Deck's Josiah Carter and Courtney Skippon and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Tracy Tutor were among those to congratulate Ferrier in the comments.

"I CAN NOOOTT!!!! She's so beautiful, congratulations to both of you," Carter wrote. "can't wait for a cuddle xx."

"cute cute cute," Skippon said.

Ferrier announced in June that she was expecting her first child. She said on Watch What Happens Live the same month that she met her boyfriend in Sydney, Australia.

Ferrier and her boyfriend celebrated their two-year anniversary as a couple last week.

"2 year anniversary with my gorgeous man. Words can't express how much I am looking forward to this next chapter," Ferrier said on Instagram.

Below Deck Med follows the crew of a superyacht during charter season. Ferrier most recently appeared in Season 5 but was fired after her co-star Malia White reported her to Captain Sandy Yawn for having Valium and a vape pen in her room.

During Part 2 of the Season 5 reunion last week, Ferrier insisted the vape pen she had on board was filled with CBD and not THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.