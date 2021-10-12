Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn says Lexi Wilson's behavior on the show was "disturbing."

Yawn appeared on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live after firing Wilson in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6.

Yawn fired Wilson in the show's Sept. 13 episode following Wilson's conflicts with her crew mates, including a fight where Wilson told chef Mathew Shea, "Your parents should have aborted you."

On WWHL, host Andy Cohen asked Yawn for her thoughts after seeing more of what went on between Wilson and her crew mates.

"Disturbing, and I wish that the crew would have really painted the picture for me. Just hearing it's bad isn't a description of behavior. So you know, in a position that I'm in, I need to know details and I never really got details until the end, and that's when I let Lexi go."

Yawn previously discussed the situation with Wilson in an interview with Us Weekly.

"Of course I wanted to let her go. I never would have hired her. I don't hire the crew. Everybody knows that," Yawn said.

"[While] I feel for her, I would never tolerate that. I don't see it until you see it," she added. "No one was giving me facts ... I just heard it's bad. It's real bad. That's not [enough for me]."

Wilson is a former Miss Universe Bahamas winner who competed in the 2013 Miss Universe pageant.

Below Deck Mediterranean is a reality series that follows the crew of a superyacht during charter season. The show is in its sixth season on Bravo and co-stars Katie Flood, Malia White, David Pascoe, Lloyd Spencer and Mzi "Zee" Dempers.