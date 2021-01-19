Elizabeth Frankini says she regrets her romance with her Below Deck co-star James Hough.

The television personality shared her regrets from the Bravo series during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Below Deck is a reality series that follows the crew of a megayacht during charter season. Frankini and Hough developed a "boatmance" during Season 8 but appear to have subsequently split.

On WWHL, Frankini played a game of "Do! You! Regret It!?" where she was asked about her regrets from Below Deck. When asked if she regrets getting romantically involved with Hough, Frankini said yes.

Frankini was then asked if she regrets not sticking up for Hough when their co-star Rachel Hargrove criticized Hough and questioned why Frankini would date him during Monday's episode.

"I did stick up for James, if you watch the episode. I did. I will always stick up for him," she said.

Frankini also said she regrets telling Hough he had to propose and then telling everyone at the table that they were getting married.

"Yes, but if you guys knew the context. He couldn't come to the U.S., so I was saying it as a joke," she said.

In addition, Frankini addressed her issues with her co-star Francesca Rubi. Frankini and Rubi clashed during Season 8, with Rubi trying to get Frankini fired for shirking duties. Rubi also overheard Frankini venting about her to Isabelle "Izzy" Wouters.

Frankini said she regrets not paying better attention to Rubi's orders and tips for her on the boat.

"Yeah, of course. I always want to do my best," she said.

In another segment, Frankini answered whether she thinks Captain Lee Rosbach has a soft spot for her and if that's why she hasn't been fired.

"Yes, one would hope so. I thought Captain Lee and I had a great relationship on the show," she said. "But I didn't feel this way on the boat."