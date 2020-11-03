Below Deck star Eddie Lucas is weighing in on the drama surrounding Hannah Ferrier's vape pen and Valium.

During Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, Lucas discussed what he would have done if he were in Malia White's position of finding Ferrier's vape pen and Valium onboard during Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5.

Below Deck and its spinoff Below Deck Mediterranean follow the crews of a megayacht during charter season. Ferrier was fired during Below Deck Med Season 5 after White reported her to Captain Sandy Yawn for having the vape pen and Valium in her cabin during the charter.

On WWHL, Lucas said he would have spoken to Ferrier directly before reporting her.

"If I had found that stuff, you know, the first thing I probably would have done would [be] go and talk directly to the person and been like, 'Get rid of it. Get it off the boat, and let's never speak of this again,'" Lucas said.

"If the crews or the guests' safety was at all in jeopardy from her behavior or from taking the drugs, then absolutely I would have brought it to the captain's attention," he added.

In addition, Lucas said the standard procedure would have been to have Ferrier drug tested to determine if the vape pen was filled with CBD, as Ferrier claims, or THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

"If it's THC or CBD, I don't know, but I think the first line of order would have been drug testing," Lucas said.

White reported Ferrier amid drama over their rooming situation. White and Ferrier clashed after White's boyfriend, Tom Checketts, joined the boat and the couple wanted to room together.

During the Below Deck Med Season 5 reunion, Ferrier faced off with Yawn about the room assignment drama. Ferrier also insisted the vape pen was filled with CBD and not THC.

Ferrier announced Monday that she welcomed her first child, daughter Ava Grace, with her boyfriend, Josh, in October.

On Monday's WWHL, Lucas also discussed Kate Chastain's exit from Below Deck. Lucas said he's "so happy" for Chastain, who left the show in February after six seasons.