Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film Catherine Called Birdy.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy-drama film Wednesday featuring Game of Thrones actress Bella Ramsey

Catherine Called Birdy is based on the Karen Cushman novel of the same name. The adaptation is written and directed by Girls creator and star Lena Dunham.

The new movie follows Catherine (Ramsey), aka Birdy, a teenage girl living in medieval England. Catherine is the daughter of the financially destitute and utterly greedy Lord Rollo (Andrew Scott) and Lady Aislinn (Billie Piper), who wish to marry her off to a wealthy man.

"But Birdy, like all the great teen heroines, is spirited, clever and adventurous -- and ready to put off any suitor that comes calling in increasingly ingenious ways. Her imagination, defiance and deep belief in her own right to independence put her on a collision course with her parents," an official synopsis reads.

Joe Alwyn , Dean-Charles Chapman and Ralph Ineson also star.

Catherine Called Birdy will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

The film will open in select theaters Sept. 23 and premiere Oct. 7 on Prime Video.