Will Smith is developing a reboot of his classic series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air titled Bel-Air, that turns the comedy sitcom into a drama.

The idea for Bel-Air came from Morgan Cooper who created and directed a viral video in March 2019 that presented The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as a drama taking place in modern times.

Smith, who met with Cooper and praised the reimagining on his own YouTube channel in April 2019, is serving as an executive producer.

Cooper will co-write the script with Chris Collins, direct and is a co-executive producer. Collins (The Wire) is also an executive producer and is serving as showrunner. The project is a co-production between Smith's Westbrook Studios and the producers of the original series, Universal TV.

Bel-Air is being shopped to multiple streaming services. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired for six seasons on NBC from 1990 to 1996. Smith starred as the series lead who was sent from Philadelphia to live with his wealthy aunt and uncle inside their Bel-Air mansion.