The preview shows Ball (Kidman) and Arnaz (Bardem) on the set of I Love Lucy. In a voiceover, Ball declares herself "the biggest asset" of the Columbia Broadcasting System.
"I get paid a fortune to do exactly what I love doing," she says. "I work side-by-side with my husband, who is genuinely impressed by me. And all I have to do to keep it is kill for 36 weeks in a row. And then do it again the next year."
Being the Ricardos takes place over the course of a week of filming of I Love Lucy as Ball and Arnaz face challenges in their personal and professional lives.
