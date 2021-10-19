Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new film Being the Ricardos.

ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a teaser for the movie Tuesday featuring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

The preview shows Ball (Kidman) and Arnaz (Bardem) on the set of I Love Lucy. In a voiceover, Ball declares herself "the biggest asset" of the Columbia Broadcasting System.

"I get paid a fortune to do exactly what I love doing," she says. "I work side-by-side with my husband, who is genuinely impressed by me. And all I have to do to keep it is kill for 36 weeks in a row. And then do it again the next year."

Being the Ricardos takes place over the course of a week of filming of I Love Lucy as Ball and Arnaz face challenges in their personal and professional lives.

The film is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing) and co-stars J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat and Jake Lacy.

Being the Ricardos will open in theaters Dec. 10 before being released Dec. 21 on Amazon Prime Video.