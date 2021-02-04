Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Behind Her Eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the miniseries Thursday featuring Simona Brown as Louise, a single mom who begins an affair with her new boss, David (Tom Bateman).

The preview shows Adele fall for David while also developing a friendship with David's wife, Adele (Eve Hewson). Louise is drawn into a dark and twisted love triangle with the couple.

"A single mother enters a world of twisted mind games when she begins an affair with psychiatrist boss while secretly befriending his mysterious wife," an official logline reads.

Behind Her Eyes is based on the Sarah Pinborough novel of the same name. The TV series is created by Steve Lightfoot (Hannibal) and directed by Erik Richter Strand, and co-stars Robert Aramayo.

Behind Her Eyes premieres Feb. 17 on Netflix.