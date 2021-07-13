Dwayne Johnson dives into the history of Disney's signature theme park rides in the new trailer for upcoming documentary series, Behind the Attraction.

In the clip, Johnson and a group of Imagineers who worked on the rides discuss the magic of the attractions.

Each episode will profile a different Disney theme park ride, including Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, Star Tours, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Space Mountain and more.

The series will also use archival footage, rare interviews with Walt Disney himself and highlight a strange Star Wars stage show referred to as the Darth Vader ballet.

Behind the Attraction will premiere with five episodes on July 21 on Disney+. Five more episodes will come to the streaming service later this year.

Johnson, who additionally serves as an executive producer on the series, also stars in the upcoming film adaptation of the Jungle Cruise ride, which comes to theaters and Disney+ with premiere access on July 30.