Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new documentary Becoming.

The streaming serviced shared a trailer for the film Monday featuring former first lady Michelle Obama

In the preview, Obama recounts her upbringing in the south side of Chicago. She says the story of her life is "much more" than her eight years in the White House with her husband, president Barack Obama.

"So little of who I am happened in those eight years. So much more of who I was happened before," Obama says.

The film will give an "unplugged" and candid look at Obama's life before, during and after her role of first lady.

"This is totally me, unplugged for the first time," Obama says.

Becoming shares a name with Obama's memoir, published in 2018. The film follows Obama as she travels from city to city on her book tour.

Becoming is directed by Nadia Hallgren. The film premieres Wednesday.