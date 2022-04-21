'Becoming Elizabeth' period drama coming to Starz in June
UPI News Service, 04/21/2022
Starz is giving a glimpse of the new series Becoming Elizabeth.
The network shared a premiere date and trailer for the period drama Thursday featuring Alicia von Rittberg as a young Queen Elizabeth I.
Becoming Elizabeth explores the early life of Elizabeth Tudor, the daughter of King Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn. The series sees Elizabeth become embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court.
"The death of King Henry VIII sees his nine-year-old son Edward (Oliver Zetterstri¶m) take the throne and sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power when Elizabeth, Edward and their sister Mary (Romola Garai) find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country," an official synopsis reads.
