Becky G is back with new music.

The 25-year-old singer and actress released her second studio album, Esquemas, and a music video for the single "Baile Con Mi Ex" on Friday.

The "Baile Con Mi Ex" video shows Becky G get close to an ex. The pair spend the night dancing but Becky G is seen with her boyfriend the next day.

Esquemas features 13 other tracks, including "Ram Pam Pam" with Natti Natasha and "Mamiii" with Karol G.

Becky G said in an interview with Remezcla that she would describe Esquemas as "genre-less" and "empowering."

"It takes you to so many different places, like this fun little adventure about who I am and all of my inspirations. Esquemas is adventurous from start to finish," she said.

The singer previously told Rolling Stone that every song is "really intentional."

"It was so intentional to step outside the box, especially for my Spanish-speaking fans who might not be used to hearing certain sonics from me," she said.

Esquemas is Becky G's first in nearly three years. She released her debut album, Mala Santa, in October 2019.