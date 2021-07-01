Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Beckett.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller film Thursday featuring John David Washington as the titular Beckett, an American tourist.

The preview shows Beckett (Washington) vacationing with his girlfriend (Alicia Vikander) in Greece. After a tragic accident, Beckett finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy and must go on the run.

Boyd Holbrook and Vicky Krieps co-star.

Beckett is directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino and produced by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) and Marco Marobito.

Beckett will premiere at the Locarno Film Festival on Aug. 4 before it starts streaming Aug. 13 on Netflix.

Washington is an actor and former professional football player. He is known for the films BlacKkKlansman and Tenet and for playing Ricket Jerret on Ballers.