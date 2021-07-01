'Beckett' trailer: John David Washington goes on the run in new thriller
UPI News Service, 07/01/2021
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Beckett.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller film Thursday featuring John David Washington as the titular Beckett, an American tourist.
The preview shows Beckett (Washington) vacationing with his girlfriend (Alicia Vikander) in Greece. After a tragic accident, Beckett finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy and must go on the run.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.