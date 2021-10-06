On Bachelor in Paradise's Tuesday-night finale, Becca was shown breaking up with Thomas and crushing his heart because she didn't think she had enough time to see all sides of him and truly get to know him.
However, the finale concluded with an update on Becca and Thomas' relationship, revealing they had reunited after filming ended and are now dating, "happy and in love."
After the show aired, Becca, 31, took to Instagram and posted a romantic video showcasing sweet and intimate moments the couple shared both on the beach in Mexico and once they returned home from Bachelor in Paradise and got back together.
"You know what they say...Third time's a charm," Becca captioned the post, referencing her two previous failed TV relationships with former The Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. and her The Bachelorette 14 winner Garrett Yrigoyen.
Becca confirmed she and Thomas, 29, are definitely an item, and she suggested he just might be The One.
"I'm sorry for breaking up with you on national television," Becca continued in her post, "but I'll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy."
"Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has. Now time to start this real life," she added.
For Thomas' part, she also posted two photos with the Season 14 The Bachelorette star on his Instagram account.
"I feel safe with you. As if nothing could ever go terribly wrong," Thomas wrote alongside the images.
"Thank you for being someone who I can put my trust in, someone who would never hurt me, someone who would never push us away."
Becca decided to give Thomas a chance after he was portrayed as a villain on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette earlier this year and got involved in some drama on Paradise this summer, but her risk apparently paid off.
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW
"I feel like you're so good at being supportive and positive and surprising me in all of the best ways, but I feel like sometimes it's too good to be true and that scares me," Becca told the real estate broker.
"I've been here twice now before, and I couldn't leave here and feel okay about leaving with somebody that I don't 100 percent fully know."
Thomas seemed devastated and said he was "falling in love" with Becca, but she countered, "I haven't seen any of that!... We have had time."
Thomas got emotional and said they shouldn't call off "a potential life" together just because they were having fun and things were "too good" for the time being.
"There is just something missing -- something more that is lacking," Becca admitted. "I feel like I see a part of Thomas but I don't see all of Thomas. I just haven't gotten that from you."
Thomas said in reply, "I think the only way I can show you that is by trusting your decision right now."
Thomas then planned to leave the beach in Mexico, but Becca chased after him to give him another hug and properly say goodbye.
"I wish you could see the faith that I have in us," Thomas told Becca.
Becca lamented in her final words, "It sucks that I'm now seeing another side of Thomas that I wanted to see throughout this entire time and it's under these circumstances."
Becca broke down into tears and said she had never heard a man say something like that before, referring to his "faith" comment.
"I didn't hear that from the last two guys I was engaged to, that's for sure," Becca noted.
Becca admitted she felt "torn" about leaving Thomas behind, but the couple clearly reconciled in the real world and got their relationship back on track.
Becca's Instagram video showed she and Thomas have spent quite a lot of time together, filled with doggy snuggles and road trips.
Prior to appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, Becca got engaged to Arie at the end of The Bachelor's 22nd season, which aired in 2018.
But Arie realized he still had feelings for his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, and so he broke off his relationship with Becca and went on to get engaged and married to Lauren, with whom he's since welcomed three children.
Becca went on to star on The Bachelorette and fall head over heels for Garrett, who popped the question during the show's finale. However, Becca announced their split in early September 2020, and Garrett is now dating yoga instructor Alex Farrar.