Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen have called it quits on their relationship.

Kufrin, 30, confirmed the split on Bachelor Happy Hour, the podcast she co-hosts with fellow Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay.

"I don't think it's going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement," Kufrin said.

Fans speculated about a split after Kufrin shared a photo of herself without her engagement ring during a visit to her home state of Minnesota earlier this month.

"Garrett and I came to this decision after many conversations. It wasn't just something we just arrived at one night," Kufrin said. "To any relationship, there's a lot of layers. It's not for me to divulge details."

Kufrin said she and Yrigoyen "still have so much love and kindness and compassion" for each other.

"Just because we've arrived at this decision now doesn't take away all the years and the countless memories that we've made together," she said. "I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love."

Kufrin and Yrigoyen met and got engaged during The Bachelorette Season 14, which aired in 2018.

Kufrin said on Bachelor Happy Hour in June that she was unsure about her future with Yrigoyen following his post supporting police amid Black Lives Matter protests.