Paramount+ released the trailer for the new Beavis and Butt-Head series on Thursday. The show premieres Aug. 4 on the streaming service.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer shows Beavis and Butt-Head in familiar situations like sitting in Mr. Van Driessen's class and sitting on their couch watching television. They also attend a craft fair and get stuck on a roof.

The movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe premiered on Paramount+ in June. It explained how the '90s teenagers traveled through time to the present day.

The revival series was originally announced for Comedy Central in 2020. It moved to Paramount+ earlier this year.

Creator Mike Judge told UPI the new series will also feature Beavis and Butt-Head watching music videos. He said he would also update their commentary to have them watch TikTok and YouTube videos, too.