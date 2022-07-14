'Beavis and Butt-Head' series premieres August on Paramount+
UPI News Service, 07/14/2022
Paramount+ released the trailer for the new Beavis and Butt-Head series on Thursday. The show premieres Aug. 4 on the streaming service.
The trailer shows Beavis and Butt-Head in familiar situations like sitting in Mr. Van Driessen's class and sitting on their couch watching television. They also attend a craft fair and get stuck on a roof.
The movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe premiered on Paramount+ in June. It explained how the '90s teenagers traveled through time to the present day.
The revival series was originally announced for Comedy Central in 2020. It moved to Paramount+ earlier this year.
Creator Mike Judge told UPI the new series will also feature Beavis and Butt-Head watching music videos. He said he would also update their commentary to have them watch TikTok and YouTube videos, too.
Mike Judge will attend a Comic-Con panel for Beavis and Butt-Head next week. Paramount+ will also have a photo opportunity on the convention floor.
