Comedy Central announced on Wednesday that classic MTV animated series Beavis and Butt-Head will return with creator Mike Judge once again at the helm.

Beavis and Butt-Head has received a two-season order at the network, which also has plans for spinoffs and specials.

Judge will be writing and producing the series along with voicing the titular characters. The revival will tackle Gen Z after the original series dealt with Gen X.

"It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again," Judge said in a statement.

Beavis and Butt-Head ran for seven seasons on MTV from 1993 to 1997. The show was revived in 2011 for one season and a film, titled Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, was released in 1996.