Police in Pennsylvania came to the assistance of a sanitation crew when a garbage truck arrived at the police department with a hitchhiking bear riding atop it.

The Kidder Township Police Department posted photos to Facebook showing the bear riding on top of a garbage truck that pulled into the department's parking lot.

"We can only assume it was sick of going for the small, small amount of trash in the garbage pails and went for the big prize," Officer Vincent Murrow told WNEP-TV.

Police said the truck backed up against a tree and the bear safely climbed down on its own.