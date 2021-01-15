Bear Grylls is teaming up with Netflix on a new interactive special.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer Friday for Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Interactive Movie.

The preview follows Grylls, an adventurer and television personality, while on safari in South Africa. Grylls is tasked with tracking down wildlife that has mysteriously escaped from a sanctuary.

Viewers will make decisions during the film, such as whether Grylls climbs a tree or hides under a van to escape a lion, that impact the course of the adventure.

Animals on the Loose is based on Grylls' Netflix interactive series, You vs. Wild, which premiered in 2019.

Deadline said Grylls will also star in a second interactive special.

Animals on the Loose premieres Feb. 16.

In addition to You vs. Wild, Grylls is known for such series as Man vs. Wild and Running Wild with Bear Grylls. Running Wild with Bear Grylls moved to the National Geographic channel for its fifth season, which ended in January.