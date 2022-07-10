Beanie Feldstein announced Sunday on Instagram that she is leaving the Broadway musical, Funny Girl, earlier than planned.

"Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor," Feldstein wrote.

"Once the production decided to take the show in a difference direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated," she added. "I will never forget this experience and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank every single person who came to the August Wilson for the love and support you have shown me and our amazing cast and crew. The people I have had the great joy of bringing Funny Girl to life with every night, both on and off the stage, are all remarkably talented and exceptional humans and I hope you continue to join them on Henry Street after I depart on July 31st."

The show opened to mixed reviews on April 24.

Producers announced that Feldstein and co-star Jane Lynch would depart the musical on Sept. 25.

No replacements for the actresses have been announced yet.