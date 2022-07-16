Beanie Feldstein announced on Instagram that she will miss this weekend's performances of Funny Girl on Broadway because she is suffering from tonsilitis."The last thing I would want on this earth is to get the people that I love sick, and I just am not allowed to go onstage through the weekend," she said in a video Friday."I cannot wait to do my last two weeks," she added. "You just gotta laugh at a certain point. When it rains, it pours on your old pal Bean."Earlier in the week, Feldstein announced she would be leaving the musical as of July 31.A day later, the show's producers said Glee alum Lea Michele will replace Feldstein in the iconic role of Fanny Brice.