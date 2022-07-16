Beanie Feldstein announced on Instagram that she will miss this weekend's performances of Funny Girl on Broadway because she is suffering from tonsilitis.

"The last thing I would want on this earth is to get the people that I love sick, and I just am not allowed to go onstage through the weekend," she said in a video Friday.

"I cannot wait to do my last two weeks," she added. "You just gotta laugh at a certain point. When it rains, it pours on your old pal Bean."

Earlier in the week, Feldstein announced she would be leaving the musical as of July 31.

A day later, the show's producers said Glee alum Lea Michele will replace Feldstein in the iconic role of Fanny Brice.