BBC Three to relaunch with 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World'
UPI News Service, 12/21/2021
BBC Three will relaunch in February with new series RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World.
ADVERTISEMENT
The next installment in the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise will be the opening night centerpiece of BBC Three.
The show will feature nine international RuPaul's Drag Race queens from different shows and cultures as they compete to become the first global drag race superstar. The U.K. is serving as the host nation.
RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World will also be available through the BBC iPlayer after it premieres on BBC Three.
BBC Three has also commissioned six-part documentary series titled Santa Claus the Serial Killer, which follows journalist Mobeen Azhar as he travels to Toronto to investigate the case of serial killer Bruce McArthur.
The network additionally ordered Flight Club, a 10-part seres following the staff and crew of airline Loganair.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.