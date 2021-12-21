BBC Three will relaunch in February with new series RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World.

The next installment in the RuPaul 's Drag Race franchise will be the opening night centerpiece of BBC Three.

The show will feature nine international RuPaul's Drag Race queens from different shows and cultures as they compete to become the first global drag race superstar. The U.K. is serving as the host nation.

RuPaul will be joined by Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr. More information regarding the contestants and special guest judges will be announced at a later date.

RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World will also be available through the BBC iPlayer after it premieres on BBC Three.

BBC Three has also commissioned six-part documentary series titled Santa Claus the Serial Killer, which follows journalist Mobeen Azhar as he travels to Toronto to investigate the case of serial killer Bruce McArthur.

The network additionally ordered Flight Club, a 10-part seres following the staff and crew of airline Loganair.