The BBC said Friday it has ordered a third season of its Welsh crime drama, Hidden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sian Reese-Williams and Sii´n Alun Davies will return as police detectives Cadi John and Owen Vaughan for the six new episodes.

Season 3 is to air later this year.

"We're delighted to be back with a third series of Hidden and are thrilled that so many of our cast and crew are able to join us on the journey," series producer Hannah Thomas said in a statement.

"This series has been a real joy for us all to work on and we're looking forward to being back in North Wales amongst the splendor of the landscape," Thomas added. "As with previous series, we will be veering away from the traditional 'whodunnit' and asking the question 'whydunnit' as we explore the impact of a brutal murder on the wider community. DCI Cadi John will be back at the helm of the investigation, whilst simultaneously navigating changes in her personal life. Whilst the past year has thrown up many challenges for us all, we're excited to be reacquainted with the characters that we've grown to love."