BBC offers first look at David Tennant, Stanley Tucci in 'Inside Man'
UPI News Service, 10/21/2021
The BBC has released the first images from its upcoming miniseries, Inside Man.
One photo shows Doctor Who and Good Omens alum David Tennant dressed as a clergyman, and Supernova and The Devil Wears Prada actor Stanley Tucci as a handcuffed prisoner.
The four-part drama, which will stream in the United States on Netflix, follows "a prisoner on Death Row in the United States, a vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar, as they cross paths in the most unexpected way," the BBC teased in a synopsis.
Steven Moffat of Dracula and Sherlock fame wrote the thriller. The project also reunites him with Tennant, with whom he collaborated years ago on Doctor Who.
The Inside Man cast also includes Dolly Wells from The Pursuit of Love and Lydia West from It's a Sin.
"Steven Moffat has created another brilliantly original and darkly playful series in Inside Man and it's no surprise that it has attracted such an extraordinary cast. This will be a 'must-watch' when it lands on BBC One and iPlayer next year," Ben Irving, commissioning editor for BBC Drama, said in a statement Thursday.
