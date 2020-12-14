The BBC's Natural History Unit or NHU, is coming to the U.S. to launch a production office in Los Angeles in 2021.

This marks the first time in the studio's 63-year history that it has set up an office outside the United Kingdom.

NHU is behind natural history programs like Blue Planet II and Planet Earth II. The studio has 25 projects in production including Prehistoric Planet for Apple TV+, The New World for NBCUniversal, The Green Planet for PBS, Frozen Planet II for BBC America and Endangered for Discovery.

"Our work for the BBC in the U.K. and our cp-production partners worldwide continue to be of vital importance to the NHU, but this expansion in the U.S. will allow us to strengthen our U.S. relationships , forge partnerships with new platforms, and expand our network of makers, scientists and talent. This is a really significant moment in the NHU's history," Tom McDonald, head of factual for BBC Studios said in a statement.

The office in Los Angeles will report to NHU's headquarters in Bristol, England.

NHU has won over 200 awards in the four years including four Emmys and 11 BAFTA TV awards.