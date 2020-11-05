BBC America announced Thursday that it will air a Sean Connery James Bond marathon on Friday. Connery died in his sleep at the age of 90, it was announced Saturday.

The films in BBC America's marathon are Dr. No, From Russia with Love and Goldfinger. These are the first three of seven films in which Connery played James Bond, secret agent 007.

Dr. No begins at 3:30 p.m. EST. The 1962 film introduced Connery as Bond in an adaptation of Ian Fleming's novel. Ursula Andress co-starred as Honey Rider, whom Bond meets on a mission in Jamaica.

From Russia with Love begins at 6 p.m. EST. The 1963 film sees Bond meet a Russian defector (Daniela Bianchi) to obtain a Lektor decoder. The defector is actually a double agent of the global crime syndicate SPECTRE. Robert Shaw plays villain Red Grant.

Goldfinger begins at 8:30 p.m. EST. In the 1964 film, Bond discovers Auric Goldfinger (Gerte Frobe) is plotting to rob Fort Knox of its gold. The third film in the series established what became the formula with a pre-title action sequence, a title song (this one sung by Shirley Bassey), gadgets including a gadget-laden Aston Martin, and flamboyant henchman. In this case, Goldfinger's No. 2 is Oddjob (Harold Sakata) who throws a razor blade top hat.

The three films will show again on Nov. 29 as part of a James Bond marathon that will also include Roger Moore 's The Spy Who Loved Me, Pierce Brosnan 's Goldeneye and Daniel Craig 's Casino Royale.

Connery also played James Bond in Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever and Never Say Never Again. George Lazenby played the role once in On Her Majesty's Secret Service between You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever.

Moore made seven films after Diamonds Are Forever. Timothy Dalton played the role in two films, Brosnan in four and Craig in five, including the upcoming No Time to Die.