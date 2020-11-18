Comedian Dawn French is returning for a trio of pandemic-themed mini-episodes of her beloved British sitcom, The Vicar of Dibley.

"During lockdown, post lockdown and pre-another-lockdown, Geraldine has been writing and delivering monthly sermons to her parishioners via Zoom... when she can make it work," the BBC said in a press release, referring to the small-town reverend French is famous for playing.

"These new thoughts on life (and chocolate) will air after repeat showings of classic episodes of the multi-award winning The Vicar of Dibley, this Christmas on BBC One."

The 10-minute shows are expected to air weekly in December leading up to Dec. 25 when all three episodes will air together as a 30-minute special.

"Back in the dog collar, back in Dibley and back on your telly at Xmas. I couldn't be happier. Bless you," French said in a statement.

Created by Love Actually and Four Weddings and a Funeral scribe Richard Curtis , The Vicar of Dibley initially aired 1994-98, and has been followed by numerous specials throughout the years.

James Fleet, another of the show's original cast members, will also appear in the new episodes.

Several ensemble actors have died, including Emma Chambers (Alice,) John Bluthal (Frank) and Roger Lloyd-Pack (Owen,) since the show went off the air.

The most recent Vicar of Dibley revival was a sketch for a BBC fundraiser for Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need in April.