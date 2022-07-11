The BBC has announced it is adding four new professional dancers to its cast for Strictly Come Dancing Season 20 this fall.

The newbies are European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas.

"I've grown up watching Strictly, always hoping that one day I could be part of the best show on television, doing what I love the most," Oakley said in a statement Monday. "Now that it's happening, it doesn't quite seem real. I can't wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family."

They will join the previously announced pros Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

The celebrities with whom they will be dancing have not been announced yet.