TLC

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/20/2026



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Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

won't be silenced any time soon.TLC has announced the third season of will premiere Tuesday, May 19 at 9PM ET/PT.New episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max next day.follows Baylen Dupree, "a vibrant young woman living with extreme Tourette Syndrome," as she and fiance Colin Dooley begin a new chapter of their lives, according to TLC.While Baylen continues to take on the daily challenges of Tourette Syndrome, she and Colin will be planning their wedding.In addition to wedding planning, the couple will face new career demands, big financial decisions, and the possibility of a major move.Baylen and Colin will be shown kicked off their nuptials with a joint bachelor and bachelorette party alongside friends.And "Colin takes the next steps in his career, which raises questions for the couple about finances, priorities, and what comes next," TLC teased in a press release."With a potential move on the table, Baylen and Colin do not always see eye to eye with their families as they consider the future they are wanting to build together."The show will also document Baylen pushing herself to gain more independence, tackling air travel on her own terms and working on her confidence.Baylen says in the trailer it would "be nice" to get her "spark" back."Baylen continues to face it all with wit, honesty, and humor, supported by her loved ones, even as the stakes grow higher," according to the network."Through it all, Baylen proves that living authentically is the ultimate celebration."is produced by Michael Levitt Productions.Season 1 of the series premiered in January 2025 and wrapped in March of that year.And Season 2 of debuted in October 2025 and ran through the end of December.