Wallis Day is the new Kate Kane on The CW's Batwoman, the role previously held by Ruby Rose.

Rose exited the series and her lead role as Kate Kane in March 2020 ahead of Batwoman Season 2. Javicia Leslie then stepped in as new character Ryan Wilder, who takes on the mantle of Batwoman.

Day will appear as Kate Kane in the back half of Season 2. The character was revealed to be alive on Sunday. Leslie will continue to lead the series as Batwoman/Ryan Wilder.

Viewers will learn where Kate Kane has been and what happened to her as she is being held captive and unrecognizable due to injuries suffered from a plane crash.

Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries discussed with Entertainment Weekly what Kate Kane's return means for Ryan Wilder.

"Seeing Ryan grow into the Batsuit has been priority one from a storytelling point of view, and it's been a beautiful journey so far witnessing Ryan take on that mantle, and she's proven to the city by episode 8 that she is Batwoman. She belongs in the suit," Dries said.

"And when Kate comes back, and when they discover Kate's back, that confidence will be rattled a little bit, and she'll start to wonder, 'Well, where do I fit?' And so while the city believes in her, full heartedly, Ryan will go through her own journey of learning to believe in herself, and that's really something we focus on towards the latter part of Season 2," she continued.

Day has previously starred on Superman series Krypton, Jekyll and Hyde, Casanova and The Royals.