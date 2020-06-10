Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries said on Twitter Wednesday that she will not be killing off main character Kate Kane following actress Ruby Rose's exit from the series.

Rose portrayed Kate, a cousin of Bruce Wayne, who dons the cape and cowl as Batwoman during the show's first season.

"As a lesbian who's been working as a writer for the past fifteen years, I'm well aware of the 'Bury Your Gays' trope and I have no interest in participating in it. That's why it's important to me as the showrunner to clarify any misinformation out there about Kate Kane and recasting Batwoman," Dries tweeted.

"Like you, I love Kate Kane - she's the reason I wanted to do the show. We'll never erase her. In fact, her disappearance will be one of the mysteries of season two. I don't want to give away any of our surprises, but to all our devoted fans, please know that LGBTQ+ justice is at the very core of what Batwoman is and we have no intention of abandoning that," she continued.

A new lead character named Ryan Wilder, an out lesbian who is described as messy goofy and untamed, will be taking center stage starting with Season 2.

Rose announced in May that she would not be returning to Batwoman.

"It wasn't an easy decision but those who know, know," Rose said about her exit.

"I have stayed silent because that's my choice for now but know I adore you all. I'm sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape," she continued.