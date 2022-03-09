Batman-centric video game Gotham Knights has received a new release date and will now launch on Oct. 25.

"Gotham will always need its heroes. Suit up for an all-new adventure on 10.25.22," the game's official Twitter account said on Wednesday alongside an image of the Gotham Clock Tower.

Gotham Knights, from developer WB Games Montreal, is set in a world where Batman/Bruce Wayne is dead. Members of the Bat Family then have to step up in order to protect Gotham City.

Players will get to take on the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin. Mysterious crime group The Court of Owls serve as the villains of the game.

Gotham Knights was originally set for release in 2021 before it was delayed. The game will be releasing for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.