Batman video game Gotham Knights has been delayed until 2022, publisher Warner Bros. Games announced on Friday.

Gotham Knights, which focuses on the Bat Family and has players take control of Batman allies Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood, was originally set to be released sometime in 2021.

"We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players. Thank you to our amazing fans for your tremendous support of Gotham Knights. We look forward to showcasing more of the game in the coming months," the game's official Twitter account said.

Gotham Knights was first announced last summer during the DC FanDome event with a cinematic trailer that announced that death of Batman/Bruce Wayne. Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood then have to step up in order to protect Gotham City.

The game, from developer WB Games Montreal, is coming to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

Warner Bros. Games previously delayed Harry Potter video game Hogwarts Legacy to 2022 in January.