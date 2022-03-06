The Batman -- starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $128.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Uncharted with $11 million, followed by Dog at No. 3 with $6 million, Spider-Man: No Way Home at No. 4 with $4.4 million and Death on the Nile at No. 5 with $2.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Sing 2 at No. 6 with $1.5 million, Jackass Forever at No. 7 with $1.4 million, Cyrano at No. 8 with $684,000, Gangubai Kathiawadi at No. 9 with $592,000 and Scream at No. 10 with $570,000.