The Batman is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $36.8 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 Jujutsu Kaisen O: The Movie with $14. 8 million, followed by Uncharted at No. 3 with $8 million, X with $4.4 million and Dog at No. 5 with $4.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Spider-Man: No Way Home at No. 6 with $3.2 million, Death on the Nile at No. 7 with $1.7 million, The Outfit at No. 8 with $1.5 million, The Kashmir Files at No. 9 with $1.49 million and Sing 2 at No. 10 with $1.48 million.

This weekend's Top 10 grossed about $77.5 million, compared with last weekend's $91 million.

The Batman brought in $66 and its domestic receipts total $300 million.